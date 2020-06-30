AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 254,387 Shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 670,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 254,387 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Ryerson worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYI. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryerson alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ryerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

RYI stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.