AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 3,869 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after buying an additional 32,377 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,735,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total value of $1,895,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $626,745.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,075,186.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,982 shares of company stock worth $24,020,558. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $398.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.28 and a 52 week high of $428.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.49 and its 200 day moving average is $292.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.44 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.57.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

