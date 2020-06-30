Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Position Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Premier worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Premier by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Premier by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. Premier Inc has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

