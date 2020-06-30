AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $97.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.