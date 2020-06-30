AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 28,376 Shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,376 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of TriMas worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,918,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,248,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. TriMas Corp has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TriMas Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Holly M. Boehne acquired 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $49,858.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,243.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

