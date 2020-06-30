AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,723 Shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of NVE worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVE by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 642,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,895,000 after acquiring an additional 38,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVE by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NVE by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NVE by 21.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVEC. ValuEngine cut shares of NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of NVEC opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.38. NVE Corp has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 43.20, a quick ratio of 38.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.88% and a return on equity of 18.06%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

