AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,785 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDC. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 511.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 467.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Teradata had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares in the company, valued at $672,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

