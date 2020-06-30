AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,851 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,625,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NMI by 774.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 792,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 701,849 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of NMI by 24.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,847,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after buying an additional 568,500 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,197,000. Finally, NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.91. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. TheStreet lowered NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

