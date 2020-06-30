Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 358.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $124.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.79 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

