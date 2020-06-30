Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSBC. ValuEngine lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

GSBC opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $534.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.04. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $64.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.