AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIVN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in LivaNova by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in LivaNova by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 460,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 75,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIVN opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $87.45.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

