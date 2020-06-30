Schroder Investment Management Group Has $64,000 Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Genesco were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after buying an additional 414,631 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 278,031 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Genesco by 501.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 181,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $7,740,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 144,922 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

GCO opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $275.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

