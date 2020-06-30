ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469,509 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,661,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after buying an additional 588,030 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,437,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Serena Wolfe acquired 20,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 200,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. Bank of America increased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Schroder Investment Management Group Has $64,000 Stake in Genesco Inc.
Schroder Investment Management Group Has $64,000 Stake in Genesco Inc.
ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group
ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group
Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 310 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF
Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 310 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF
$3.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc This Quarter
$3.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc This Quarter
Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 654 Wayfair Inc
Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 654 Wayfair Inc
Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Position in UGI Corp
Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Position in UGI Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report