ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469,509 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,661,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after buying an additional 588,030 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,437,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Serena Wolfe acquired 20,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 200,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. Bank of America increased their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

