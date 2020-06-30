Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 310 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 480.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGT opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $91.15.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

