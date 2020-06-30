$3.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) to report sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.29 billion and the lowest is $3.51 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $12.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $13.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $17.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on W. Argus cut their price target on Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wayfair from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Wayfair from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.81.

W opened at $200.23 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $221.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.31.

In other news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $74,901.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,362.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $35,860.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,513,006 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,660 shares in the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 31.9% during the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,496 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,948,000 after buying an additional 969,834 shares during the period. Finally, Great Hill Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,329,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

