Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 654 Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Wayfair by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W stock opened at $200.23 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $221.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.31. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 3.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $35,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $71,537.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,896,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,513,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on W. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus cut their price target on Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.81.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

