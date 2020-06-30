Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,987 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in UGI by 119.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,617,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in UGI by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,362,000 after buying an additional 1,076,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in UGI by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,118,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

UGI stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.95.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.