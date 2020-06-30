Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $33,000 Investment in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FWONK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

