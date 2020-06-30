Research Analysts Set Expectations for Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

NYSE CBU opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 17.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 13.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 73.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter worth about $6,095,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Community Bank System news, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $306,019.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $201,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,186.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,503 shares of company stock worth $959,014 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

