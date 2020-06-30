Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRC. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.08. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $121.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,498,758.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Young bought 2,500 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

