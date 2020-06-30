Invesco Ltd. Has $24.24 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.28% of Wintrust Financial worth $24,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 54,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

