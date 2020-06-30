Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to report ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.95). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to ($3.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($2.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 654.03% and a negative return on equity of 88.22%.

Several research firms have commented on SPRO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $271.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.96.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

