Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price increased by Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZEN. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.15.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $86.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 1.34. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $36,818.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,573.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,657 shares of company stock worth $10,543,176 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

