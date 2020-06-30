Invesco Ltd. Sells 950,634 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 950,634 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $24,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 95,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.20. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $53.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $5,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 106,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,254.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 54,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,702,030.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 106,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,172 shares of company stock valued at $19,447,802. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

