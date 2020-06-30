Morgan Stanley Boosts Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 550

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 421 ($5.18) to GBX 550 ($6.77) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BEZ. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 575 ($7.08) to GBX 500 ($6.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 525 ($6.46) to GBX 450 ($5.54) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 490 ($6.03).

BEZ stock opened at GBX 416 ($5.12) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 395.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 462.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 294.20 ($3.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 634 ($7.80). The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

