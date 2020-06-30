Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BPFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $507.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other Boston Private Financial news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,040 shares in the company, valued at $278,278. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,667.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $179,042 and sold 12,381 shares valued at $86,072. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.