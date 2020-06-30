UBS Group Reiterates €180.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($183.15) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €168.24 ($189.03).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €134.58 ($151.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €133.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($210.94).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

