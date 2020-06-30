Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 87.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 833.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 140,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 125,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 17.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 143,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,922.30. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHB stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.