Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,623,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,971,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,340 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $2,178,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

ENLC stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 3.59. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

