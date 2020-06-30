Schroder Investment Management Group Has $52,000 Holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Michaels Companies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Michaels Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 266,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,120,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,314 shares in the last quarter.

MIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Michaels Companies stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. Michaels Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $979.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.61.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

