Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.36.

Shares of FISV opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,532,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

