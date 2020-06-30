987 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,843,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,170,000 after buying an additional 754,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 835,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,971,000 after acquiring an additional 240,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

