Workiva (NYSE:WK) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price objective boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WK. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Workiva from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.80.

Workiva stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $405,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,311.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 235,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,706,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 12.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 154.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 951,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

