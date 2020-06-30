Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $47,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $73,800,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $197,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

