Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $38,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,122 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,247. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $162.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $172.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

