Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $38,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,122 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,247. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $162.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $172.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Schroder Investment Management Group Has $64,000 Stake in Genesco Inc.
Schroder Investment Management Group Has $64,000 Stake in Genesco Inc.
ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group
ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group
Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 310 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF
Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 310 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF
$3.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc This Quarter
$3.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc This Quarter
Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 654 Wayfair Inc
Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 654 Wayfair Inc
Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Position in UGI Corp
Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Position in UGI Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report