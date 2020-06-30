Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€9.50” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €9.50 ($10.67) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.27% from the company’s previous close.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.31) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($8.71) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.39) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.33) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €7.51 ($8.44).

Shares of AT1 opened at €5.10 ($5.73) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €2.88 ($3.24) and a 52-week high of €8.88 ($9.98).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

