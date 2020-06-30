Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Stake in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,763,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $1,304,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 671.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 60,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

