Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) PT Raised to $11.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price objective increased by Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZUO. Northland Securities started coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.

Zuora stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. Zuora has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.65 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 28.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,397,000 after acquiring an additional 159,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

