Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 284 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in WP Carey by 75.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.042 per share. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

