B. Riley Weighs in on BRT Apartments Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BRT Apartments in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BRT. TheStreet lowered BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in BRT Apartments by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 34.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

