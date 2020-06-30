Invesco Ltd. Sells 20,638 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.26% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $23,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRI opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.36. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

WRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.21.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

