Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,148,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,113 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.05% of Interface worth $23,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interface by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Interface by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Interface by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TILE opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $423.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Interface had a positive return on equity of 31.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

TILE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

