Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $22,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 85.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the first quarter worth $67,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.