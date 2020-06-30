Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.81% of RBC Bearings worth $22,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 98,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 49,740 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROLL opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.98. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

In other news, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total value of $128,274.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,738,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

