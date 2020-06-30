U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,079,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230,902 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $100,520,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

