Piper Sandler Weighs in on People’s United Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PBCT. ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.27.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,728,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 828.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

