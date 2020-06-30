Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eni SpA (NYSE:E) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on E shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:E opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. ENI has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.9341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

