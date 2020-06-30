Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for F.N.B. Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

F.N.B. stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 487.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $79,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,120. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

