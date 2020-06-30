Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.06. Ecopetrol reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ecopetrol.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 469.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EC opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

