Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.37. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 48,929 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,571,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN stock opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.63. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco Ltd. Sells 20,638 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors
Invesco Ltd. Sells 20,638 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors
Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Interface, Inc.
Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Interface, Inc.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated
Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated
U.S. Bancorp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
U.S. Bancorp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Piper Sandler Weighs in on People’s United Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on People’s United Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report