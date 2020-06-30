Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.37. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 48,929 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,571,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN stock opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.63. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

